ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”)

Director Declaration

11 March 2022



As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Lorna Tilbian, non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed an independent non-executive director of Premier Foods plc with effect from 1 April 2022.

