Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Gross Management AS, a company owned by Glen O. Rødland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prosafe SE, has today acquired 100,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 71.40 per share.
Following this transaction, Gross Management AS owns 100,000 shares in Prosafe SE.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 11 March 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act