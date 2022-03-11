Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarker Research

Delhi, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials

Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials

Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification

Insight On Biomarkers Sourced From Trials By Drugs & Indication

Biomarker Name & Function Insight By Antibody

Biomarker Insight Based On Drugs In Multiple Trials Phase & Multiple Indication

Breast cancer represents the second most cause of cancer mortality in women in the industrialized world. The development of breast cancer is multi-step process which involves several factors. Ageing is one of the most potential risk factor in developing breast cancer as the chances of getting the cancer increases with age. Moreover, women whose mother or sister has breast cancer are at high risk of developing the disease. In addition to this, several reproductive factors such as early menarche, late age at first pregnancy and others also contribute in the development of breast cancer.

In recent times, immunotherapy has emerged out to be most exciting paradigm change in cancer treatment. Since its initial approval in breast cancer, it has become the standard mode of treatment for wide subtypes of breast cancer. Due to their targeted nature and less associated side effects, pharmaceutical companies have invested huge amount to develop novel immunotherapeutic approaches in cancer treatment. Amid all, antibody based therapies have gained maximum interest owing to their conferred advantages in terms of efficacy and specificity. Currently, monoclonal antibodies as well as their antibody drug conjugates have been approved by regulatory bodies which have shown encouraging response in the market.

The clinical success of antibody therapeutics in breast cancer has propelled the further research and development activities in this domain. To date, more than 300 clinical trials in this segment which suggests promising future of antibody therapeutics in breast cancer market. For instance in 2020, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered a global development and commercialization partnership for Datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062), a TROP2 targeted antibody drug conjugate. It is currently present in phase-III clinical trial for the management of breast cancer and is expected to gain entry into the market during next few years. In addition to this, several bispecific antibody constructs are also present in clinical development which is expected to gain entry into the market during the forecast period.

The high cost of these therapies has shown to place a substantial burden on healthcare system. Therefore, the research is mainly inclined towards the development of more cost-effective drugs. The looming patent expiry of the biological drugs opens opportunities for the development of biosimilar drugs. Till date, several biosimilars of Herceptin have entered the global market which has demonstrated high adoption rates. Apart from this, Singapore-based Prestige BioPharma is also developing its biosimilar trastuzumab, HD201 which will be marketed under the brand name Tuzune. Apart from this, India has also approved first biosimilar of Trastuzumab Emtansine which is marketed by Zydus Cadia under the brand name Ujvira.

As per our report findings, the global breast cancer antibody market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The breast cancer antibody market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of breast cancer coupled with the emergence of novel antibody therapies, improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies, and rising health awareness among patients are some driving factors for the market growth. Early detection of cancer also helps in increasing the survival rate, better life quality, and improved treatment options. Moreover, increased intensive research and development in the field of cancer, technological advancements, and an increase in demand toward personalized medicine are key factors to drive the growth of the market.

Early detection of cancer also helps in increasing the survival rate, better life quality, and improved treatment options. Moreover, increased intensive research and development in the field of cancer, technological advancements, and an increase in demand toward personalized medicine are key factors to drive the growth of the market.




