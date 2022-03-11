FLORIDA LAWMAKERS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT ON CONDOMINIUM SAFETY BILL

Falls Church, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Florida legislature did not reach an agreement on legislation that would require building inspections and mandatory reserve studies for certain condominium and cooperative communities prior to this session’s adjournment, despite the tireless efforts from Sen. Jennifer Bradley (R-Orange Park) and Rep. Daniel Perez (R-Miami) as well as CAI advocates to pass legislation that would contribute to condominium safety after the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., last June.

Condominium safety is CAI’s top priority this legislative session. Our advocates will continue efforts and support sensible laws that benefit an estimated 9.6 million Floridians living in 48,500 community associations. There may be as many as 20,000 condominium buildings impacted by this legislation and many owners or residents of those buildings may be unaware of building conditions that require immediate attention. (Estimates from the American Communities Survey.

“While CAI is disappointed that condominium safety legislation didn’t pass in Florida, we certainly appreciate the complicated nature of these legislative proposals,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI’s senior vice president of government and public affairs. “CAI applauds the efforts of Sen. Bradley and Rep. Perez to develop legislation that attempted to balance condominium safety without imposing regulations that create undue and unanticipated financial burdens and compliance concerns.”

CAI’s Florida Legislative Alliance began working with state legislators after the condominium collapse in Surfside in June 2021 to provide support, research, subject-matter expertise, and public policy recommendations. We remain committed to condominium safety and to working with legislators in Florida and around the country to pass legislation that will result in safe and well-maintained condominiums with properly funded budgets.

To date, condominium safety legislation pertaining to building inspections for multifamily buildings has been introduced in Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, and Virginia.

The Virginia General Assembly recently passed legislation introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax, VA) that requires the Virginia Housing Commission to study condominium safety issues, specifically building inspections. The Maryland legislature is considering funding for condominium buildings in need of critical repairs, while Hawaii is considering building inspection requirements for condominiums.

Learn more about CAI’s efforts to improve condominium safety by visiting www.caionline.org/condosafety.

CAI and condominium safety subject matter experts are available for interviews. For more information, contact Dawn M. Bauman, CAI’s senior vice president, government and public affairs at dbauman@caionline.org or (703) 867-5588 or Amy Repke, CAI’s vice president, communications and marketing at arepke@caionline.org | (703) 624-2179.

About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the more than 355,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 42,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 63 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.