Hundreds of Community Association Advocates Head to Capitol Hill To Advance Housing, Insurance, and Community Priorities

Falls Church, Va., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Nov. 6, hundreds of community association leaders from across the U.S. will gather on Capitol Hill for Community Associations Institute's Congressional Advocacy Summit. More than 200 advocates will meet with members of Congress and their staff to discuss key federal issues affecting homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives nationwide.

This year, CAI members will represent the 77.1 million residents living in 369,000 community associations, which make up more than one-third of U.S. housing stock, according to data from the Foundation for Community Association Research. Meetings with members of Congress will focus on critical issues such as access to affordable insurance for community associations, affordable housing, disaster recovery, the importance of preserving community self-governance, and other federal policies impacting community associations nationwide.

“We are bringing the voices of millions living in homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives directly to Congress,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of CAI. “Our members are everyday American homeowners and community association stakeholders seeking access to mortgage financing, disaster recovery assistance, and affordable housing for their families and future generations.”

Key Legislative Priorities for the 2025 Summit include:

ROAD to Housing Act: Championing amendments that would allow a first-time buyer for a condominium, housing cooperative, or HOA unit to use HUD counseling tailored to association finances, qualify for a small dollar mortgage product, and receive a fair appraisal and access to grant and low interest low programs for major repairs in condominium and housing cooperative buildings reducing the need for special assessments.

FEMA Act: Supporting legislation to ensure federal disaster recovery funds are available for privately owned roads and facilities in homeowners associations for equitable access to cleanup and repair resources.

Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act (HAM Radio): Opposing legislation that would infringe on a community’s right to self-governance while supporting community disaster preparedness.

Insurance Crisis: Address rising property insurance costs, limited coverage options, and mortgage eligibility challenges for condominiums.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Lending: Advocate for fair condominium and cooperative lending policies that support and maintain access to homeownership and urge the Federal Housing Finance Agency to require Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to modify unrealistic lending requirements and to disclose their ineligible lists.

Affordable Housing: Support policies to increase housing affordability nationwide while preserving community self-governance.

Learn more at https://www.caionline.org/events/2025advocacysummit/2025-summitpriorities/.

Event Details:

What: CAI 2025 Congressional Advocacy Summit

CAI 2025 Congressional Advocacy Summit When: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Where: U.S. Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C. Who: Hundreds of advocates from homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives nationwide.

Members of the press are invited to cover the summit and schedule interviews with CAI leadership and community advocates.