MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Isku-Yhtymä Oy, on March 10, 2022, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation shares owned by Isku-Yhtymä Oy has increased above 10 % of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on March 10, 2022.



Total positions of Isku-Yhtymä Oy subject to the notification

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+b) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which thershold was crossed or reached 10,05 % of shares and 2,83 % of voting rights 0,00 % 0,00 % 452 900 pc's and 2,83 % of votes Position of previous notification 7,44 % of shares and 2,10 % of voting rights 0,00 % 0,00 % 335 400 pc's and 2,10 % of votes

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9.6 and (9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9.6 and (9:7) FI0009900385 452 900 0 10,05 % of shares and 2,83 % of votes 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 452 900 0 10,05 % of shares and 2,83 % of votes 0,00 %

