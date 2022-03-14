Block listing Interim Review

| Source: Mothercare plc Mothercare plc

Hemel Hempstead, UNITED KINGDOM

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

Date: 13 March 2022

 

Name of applicant:Mothercare plc
Name of scheme:The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

Warrants
Period of return:From:12 September 2021To:12 March 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:23,356,329
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:23,356,329

 

Name of contact:Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01923 206186