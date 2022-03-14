Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 March to Friday 11 March:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,503
|826,797,098
|7 March 2022
|60
|19,513.0000
|1,170,780
|8 March 2022
|300
|18,912.8300
|5,673,849
|9 March 2022
|330
|19,102.5800
|6,303,851
|10 March 2022
|330
|19,824.2700
|6,542,009
|11 March 2022
|250
|20,499.9200
|5,124,980
|Total 7-11 March 2022
|1,270
|24,815,470
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022
|1,346
|19,539.7398
|26,300,490
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|43,119
|877,913,057
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|43,119
|877,913,057
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|247,045
|5,376,372,692
|7 March 2022
|301
|20,345.2200
|6,123,911
|8 March 2022
|1,507
|19,537.4000
|29,442,862
|9 March 2022
|1,658
|19,898.1500
|32,991,133
|10 March 2022
|1,658
|20,536.3800
|34,049,318
|11 March 2022
|1,256
|21,300.7800
|26,753,780
|Total 7-11 March 2022
|6,380
|129,361,003
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* March 11, 2022
|4,084
|20,276.0193
|82,807,263
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|257,509
|5,588,540,958
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|257,509
|5,588,540,958
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 143,960 A shares and 686,348 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 March 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
