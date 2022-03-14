Global $12.94 Billion IoT Microcontroller Markets to 2030: Surge in the Number of Enterprise IoT Connections Across Industries Such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, & Energy and Power

Dublin, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Microcontroller Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT microcontroller market size is projected to reach USD 12.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030

Increase in adoption of smart home devices integrated with mobile applications and advancements in low power Microcontroller (MCU) are expected to drive the market growth. The surge in the number of enterprise IoT connections across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy and power is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Advancements in short-range wireless connectivity such as Zigbee, Bluetooth, and KNX technologies, notably in Europe and North America also expected to drive IoT adoption over the next few years. Advancements in disruptive technologies such as big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and industrial IoT are further expected to propel the adoption of IoT-connected devices.

Increasing investments through funding in start-ups such as Hypervolt, HIXAA, SmartRent, and other SMEs that help to gain new IoT-based projects in industries likely to create the need for a high-performance, low-power IoT MCUs market over the forecast period.



Key IoT MCU manufacturers such as RENESAS Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics are innovating high-performance MCUs to meet the demand.

For instance, in 2022, Renesas Electric Corporation launched the 32-bit RA Family of microcontrollers (MCUs). The launched product is based on the Arm Cortex-M23 core, which offers shallow power consumer MCUs developed explicitly for IoT endpoint applications, including industrial automation, medical devices, intelligent home appliances, and wearables.



The COVID-19 outbreak positively impacted the IoT MCU market in 2020. Government-imposed restrictions and stay-at-home mandates increased the demand for smart wearables, including fitness trackers, health-based wearables, and other consumer IoT devices.

Due to a sudden increase in demand for consumer IoT devices and a temporary halt of production units, the market experienced a shortage of MCUs in 2021, creating an imbalance in supply and demand. In light of these factors, device manufacturers are expected to hike the connected product prices in 2022, which is likely to continue until 2023.



IoT Microcontroller Market Report Highlights

32-bit captured more than 40% market share of the overall IoT MCU market in 2021, with the market size expected to register a CAGR exceeding 13% over the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of smart utilities and industrial robotics is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

By 2030, the wearables segment is expected to surpass USD 700 million with a CAGR exceeding 13%. It is ascribed to increasing awareness for health and fitness among individuals, significantly contributing to the adoption of wearable technology, supporting market growth.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021, a trend expected to continue over the mid-term. The regional CAGR is expected to exceed 13.6% from 2022 to 2030. Adding to this, increasing government initiatives to develop innovative and connected infrastructure signifies market growth.

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Broadcom

Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd

Holtek Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

Nxp Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

