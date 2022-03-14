OTC Markets Group Welcomes Western Exploration Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that Western Exploration Inc. ("Western Exploration") (TSX-V: WEX; OTCQX: WEXPF), a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, has been qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"), with Western Exploration's shares set to begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol " WEXPF ".



Prior to upgrading to the OTCQX, Western Exploration's shares were previously quoted on the Pink Market under the symbol "CPMMD". Western Exploration's shares are also listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Western Exploration on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer of Western Exploration, commented: "Obtaining a quotation on OTCQX Best Market has been planned as an integral part of our 'go-public' transaction completed in January 2022. We are confident that the wider visibility amongst the investment community will strengthen shareholder value and enable Western Exploration to continue on the path of accomplishing our corporate objectives."

In connection with the upgrade to the OTCQX, Stifel Financial acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor and financial advisor.

About Western Exploration Inc.

Western Exploration Inc. is a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The Company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project, located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.



Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

