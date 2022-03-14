Publicis Groupe Named Ad Age’s First-Ever Holding Company of the Year

March 14, 2022 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been honored as Ad Age’s Holding Company of the Year in the publication’s annual A-List and Creativity Awards. 2022 marks the first year that Ad Age has included a Holding Company category in its awards program.

The Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards recognizes “forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators” who pursue “game-changing creativity, bold leadership and have helped point the industry in new directions.”

This honor complements additional recognition for several Publicis Groupe agencies across the 2022 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards categories, including Media Agency of the Year (Spark Foundry); Data & Insights Agency of the Year (Digitas), Standout Agency (BBH and The Community) and Executive of the Year (Amani Duncan, CEO BBH).

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe : “Over the past five years, we have made some big bets at Publicis, like the acceleration of the Power of One to deliver end-to-end creative solutions, the repositioning of Publicis Sapient, the acquisition of Epsilon and the construction of Marcel, that saved thousands of jobs during the covid crisis and is today central to our efforts to support, protect and relocate our teams in Ukraine. It has not always been easy, but nothing worth it ever is. I’d like to thank our people for their outstanding dedication in getting us here, and our clients for their unwavering support.”

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 87000 professionals.

