Rogers and Sheridan College partner on innovative 5G autonomous vehicle research

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and Sheridan College today announced an exciting new two-year partnership that will focus on 5G autonomous vehicle research and development through Sheridan's Centre for Mobile Innovation (CMI). The collaboration will involve studying the potential of integrating navigation, diagnostics, and infotainment systems into autonomous vehicles over new 5G wireless technologies and networks, and research into the areas of intelligent transport systems in a multi-user environment.

“Sheridan is thrilled to partner with Rogers on this exciting new research,” said Andrea England, Vice Provost, Research at Sheridan. “Together, we have an opportunity to lead autonomous vehicle research and innovation in Canada that will make meaningful economic impacts, while also providing our students relevant problem-solving skills and expertise as they proceed on their career path.”

As part of the joint project, researchers and students will also use machine learning techniques combined with traffic modeling and simulations to generate insights into how Rogers can deliver innovative services to drivers and prepare a roadmap for autonomous vehicles operating on its 5G networks. The research will focus on in-car non-driving systems in autonomous vehicles like navigation, diagnostics and infotainment and will explore connectivity with Intelligent Transport Systems using Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) – a foundational technology for vehicles to communicate with each other and all devices around them. The 5G research will focus on the following applications:



autonomous public transportation systems

driverless taxis

autonomous delivery systems

assisted driving for seniors and people with disabilities



“5G innovation is opening up a whole new world of opportunities for Canadians and businesses and our partnership with Sheridan continues to build on our strong partner ecosystem,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers Communications. “Sheridan College is world-renowned, and we look forward to joining forces with their researchers and students at the campus where we can co-develop applications and work on research that will contribute to society.”

“CMI has consistently focused its efforts on bringing industry and community partners together with Sheridan’s faculty expertise and student talent to develop the most cutting-edge and impactful solutions in mobile technology,” said Dr. Edward Sykes, Director, Sheridan CMI. “This new partnership provides evidence of our efforts and brings a new layer of innovation to the Centre as we dive into new and exciting work in the world of 5G autonomous vehicle research.”

This partnership is one part of Rogers more than $25 million national investments in research and development and strategic partnerships at leading Canadian institutions, including Communitech, Ryerson University, UBC, University of Calgary and University of Waterloo, to incubate and commercialize 5G use cases and applications.

With this partnership, Sheridan acknowledges the support of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).



