eXp Realty Named Exclusive Provider of Real Estate Services for Bundle Select, a Real Estate Benefit Platform

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing global residential real estate company and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has been named the exclusive brokerage to provide real estate services for Bundle Select®, a real estate benefit platform.



eXp Realty ’s Relocation team will serve Bundle Select’s growing network of 250 companies and their 6.8 million employees. Together, eXp Realty and the real estate benefit platform will deliver streamlined real estate experiences, savings and exceptional service to consumers. Through Bundle Select’s platform, eXp will offer everything relocating employees need to buy, sell, refinance a home, or relocate, all in one place. eXp Realty’s global coverage, innovative technology and certified agents align with Bundle Select’s commitment to updating the real estate experience for modern times.

“We are experiencing accelerated growth and need a partner who not only has quality and committed agent coverage, but also a reputation for stellar service and innovative technology,” said Joe Cucchiara, Founder of Bundle Select. “eXp Realty is the perfect fit and together we will continue to grow, with a goal of servicing 32 million employees by 2023 and 50 million employees by 2025.”

“eXp Realty has a national certified network of agents who deliver exceptional real estate services for employees and their families,” said Dawn Conciatori, eXp Realty, Director. “By working with Bundle Select, our dedicated relocation real estate consultants bundle the solutions to meet each employee's unique needs.”

Bundle Select gives both employees and employers the edge by simplifying real estate transactions, saving consumers money and providing cutting-edge job perks. With decades of experience in tech, real estate and hospitality among their core team, they have formed partnerships with some of the largest companies in the United States.

The Bundle Select platform combined with eXp Relocation services creates smooth and stress-free real estate transactions for employees. Corporate clients and their employees will have access to 24/7 support, dedicated expert real estate consultants in markets coast-to-coast and across the globe.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 77,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany and the Dominican Republic and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bf84b2e-8c9f-4304-8911-b46d3353890f