ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
7-Mar-2280,000€ 538.39€ 43,071,536.00
8-Mar-22100,000€ 527.27€ 52,726,740.00
9-Mar-2260,100€ 539.08€ 32,398,551.74
10-Mar-2259,044€ 546.33€ 32,257,709.27
11-Mar-2258,835€ 548.28€ 32,257,865.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771