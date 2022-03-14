ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|7-Mar-22
|80,000
|€ 538.39
|€ 43,071,536.00
|8-Mar-22
|100,000
|€ 527.27
|€ 52,726,740.00
|9-Mar-22
|60,100
|€ 539.08
|€ 32,398,551.74
|10-Mar-22
|59,044
|€ 546.33
|€ 32,257,709.27
|11-Mar-22
|58,835
|€ 548.28
|€ 32,257,865.53
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771