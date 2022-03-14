ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 7-Mar-22 80,000 € 538.39 € 43,071,536.00 8-Mar-22 100,000 € 527.27 € 52,726,740.00 9-Mar-22 60,100 € 539.08 € 32,398,551.74 10-Mar-22 59,044 € 546.33 € 32,257,709.27 11-Mar-22 58,835 € 548.28 € 32,257,865.53

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934 Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



