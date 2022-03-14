Konica Minolta Healthcare Highlights Automated Features in Exa Platform that Enhance Productivity at Annual HIMSS Meeting

WAYNE, N.J., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the annual meeting of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., is highlighting new features of the Exa® Platform that automate common clinical and administrative tasks, enabling radiology departments and practices to enhance staff productivity, improve reimbursement and capture non-covered costs. The Exa Platform is comprised of multiple modules including RIS, PACS, Billing and specialty viewers across a shared database that can be used individually or together for a complete Enterprise Imaging experience.



The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) will mandate the use of a Clinical Decision Support Mechanism (CDSM), a tool that communicates Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for advanced diagnostic imaging, beginning January 1, 2023. Integrated into the Exa Platform, the new tool provides AUC information to the ordering clinician and assists them in making the most appropriate treatment decision for a patient’s specific clinical condition. Orders placed through the Exa Physician Portal will automatically be validated electronically.

For many practices, capturing accurate insurance eligibility and payment estimation before or at the time of service helps reduce eligibility denials, increase reimbursement payments and obtain patient co-pays. Exa Platform now includes a real-time medical insurance and billing submission processing solution that seamlessly verifies patient eligibility for an imaging procedure. It also provides the patient with an estimate for their out-of-pocket costs during appointment scheduling to capture these payments more efficiently and accurately.

“Reducing inefficiencies in common administrative tasks delivers the value-added solutions providers are seeking to help reduce the need for collections, improve billing performance and free up resources so they can realize more productivity and profitability,” says Tim Kearns, Strategic Marketing Manager, Healthcare IT. “As a cloud-based, zero-footprint PACS, RIS and Billing solution, Exa Platform drives clinical efficiency from scheduling to delivery of the report. Now, these new features automate other key tasks tied to ordering, reimbursement and billing, further elevating staff productivity and reducing inefficiencies with the Exa Platform so they can spend more time focused on patient care.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customer's needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

