VPG to Present in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference on March 23, 2022

MALVERN, Pa., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, announced that the company will present to investors at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference on March 23, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: VPG presentation at 2022 Sidoti Spring Conference, or on VPG’s website: vpgsensors.com/events. For more information, please contact: investors@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn . www.vpgsensors.com .

