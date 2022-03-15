EnviroGold Global to Produce Precious, Clean-Energy & Battery Metals in 2022; Provides Updates on Near-Term Milestones and Project Pipeline

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: RGOZF |FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company“), a Clean Technology Company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy through the production of Metals Without Mining, is pleased to provide an update on expected near-term growth milestones and the development of the Company’s global tailings reprocessing pipeline as key milestones are achieved on the way to commercial production of precious metals (gold, silver) clean-energy and battery metals (copper, zinc, lead) in 2022. The Company previously announced that the metals produced at its Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project and Buchans Tailings Reprocessing Project are expected are expected to show a 96% reduction in greenhouse gas (“HGH”) intensity per gold-ounce equivalent produced and an over 80% reduction in energy intensity relative to industry averages for conventional mining (link).



Recent major milestones announced by the Company include:

Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project 83.5% Gold recovery rate and 94.6% Silver recovery rate demonstrated on the Hellyer Refractory Tailings with (pre HGM flotation processing) 634k oz Gold, 22.9M oz Silver, 14k tonnes of Copper, 176k tonnes of Zinc and 228k tonnes of lead with grades of 2.60 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.33% Zn, 3.01% Pb and 0.19% Cu Contained in 6.37Mt of Measured & Indicated and 1.21Mt of Inferred Resources detailed in a 2020 JORC Historical Estimate (Link)

Buchans Tailings Reprocessing Project Substantial Additional Tailings Indicated by Independent Geophysics Survey and Permitting Approval for the Buchans Tailings Reprocessing & Metal Recovery Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (Link)



Expected Near-Term Milestones Include:

Announce Hellyer Project Financing In Q3 2021, the Company commenced project financing discussions for its Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project. The execution of the binding, definitive commercial agreement to reprocess the Hellyer Tailings in February 2022 accelerated project financing discussions The Company expects to announce project financing is in place for its Hellyer Tailings Reprocessing Project in Q2 2022

Announce strategic operating partnership with global EPCM (engineering, procurement & construction management) companies In Q3 2021, the Company commenced initial commercial negotiations with several leading, global EPCM companies. The Company expects to announce a strategic operating partnership with a global EPCM firm in summer of 2022

Publish Buchans Tailings Reprocessing Resource Estimate Start of the validation coring of the Buchans River Delta tailings Publish the results of the Buchans River Delta tailings coring program Develop Buchans River Delta Rehabilitation Project Scoping Study.



Advance development of Major Tailings Reprocessing Project pipeline

EnviroGold Global expects to announce additional binding, definitive commercial agreements covering major tailings reprocessing projects in the summer of 2022



Figure shows NVRO internally assessed relative project potential for top tailings reprocessing projects. Bubble size is proportional to recoverable metal potential. Y axis ranks tailings volume potential. NVRO generally targets tailings reprocessing projects with no less than 2M tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of US$ 100/tonne. NVRO’s “ideal” tailings reprocessing project targets are 6M tonnes of tailings and US$ 124/tonne.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f19952-46bf-42bc-be9f-79b6edded3b0

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Ian Hodkinson, MAIG RPGeo, Chief Geologist of EnviroGold Global, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) (OTCQB: RGOZF) (FSE: YGK), is a CleanTech company dedicated to creating shareholder value while establishing ESG & circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing & remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical & strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper & nickel. Led by CEO Dr. Mark Thorpe, the Company is strategically positioned to earn and maintain social license while capitalizing the estimated US$ 3.4 trillion of in situ metal value in global tailings. Dr. Thorpe is also the Chairman of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council.

The Company’s commercial strategy involves identifying, qualifying and developing tailings reprocessing opportunities, generally targeting tailings sites with at least 6M metric tonnes of tailings and gross recoverable metal value of $124/tonne of tailings. The Company has reviewed over 300 global tailings sites to date and through further market segmentation has identified potential targets exceeding US$10 billion in gross recoverable metal value.

EnviroGold Global acquires the metal recovery rights to tailings sites by leveraging a profit share business model to create an attractive value proposition for site owners. The Company’s low-CAPEX business model is designed to generate high free-cash flow & high target IRR while eliminating the risks of traditional exploration and extraction. The Company expects to produce metals with a carbon footprint up to 96% lower than conventional metal producers while reducing the environmental footprint of legacy mining.

As of January 2022, the Company has eight major projects in its global project pipeline including two major projects under definitive contracts and six additional major projects at various stages of commercial negotiation and detailed technical/economic review.

The Company expects to commence production of precious metals (gold and silver), clean energy metals and battery metals (copper, lead, zinc) in 2022 and is targeting seven major projects in commercial production by 2025.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website (link) and publicly available corporate presentation (link)

