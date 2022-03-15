Suominen to implement an energy surcharge on all products in Europe

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation’s press release on March 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Suominen’s energy costs have increased greatly during recent months and continue to rise, further intensified by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Suominen can no longer absorb the full extent of these unprecedented increases and hence will implement an energy surcharge on all its products in Europe with immediate effect.

“We understand circumstances are extremely challenging and we remain committed to serving our customers during this difficult period,“ says Markku Koivisto, SVP, Europe, Suominen.

Details of the surcharge will be communicated to customers via Suominen sales organization.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information, please contact: Markku Koivisto, SVP Europe, tel. +358 40 861 2852

