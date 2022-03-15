Bilia expands its collaboration with Alpine

English Swedish





Now we are expanding our collaboration with the French car brand Alpine by offering sales and service at two more of our Bilia facilities. Alpine aims to become a leader among electric sports cars and by 2026 expects to be able to offer a complete model program of three fully electric sports cars.

Bilia is a dealer of Alpine’s cars in Segeltorp in southern Stockholm since 2019, when the brand was introduced on the Swedish market. Now we are expanding the collaboration by offering two more sales and service points in Lund and Sisjön in Gothenburg. Alpine aims to become a leader among electric sports cars and by 2026 expects to be able to offer a complete model program of three fully electric sports cars – a compact hatchback, a SUV and a pure sports car.

”We are very happy with the trust and possibility to increase our sales of Alpine’s innovative sports cars. The Alpine cars have fantastic driving performance and we look forward to making Alpine more accessible than ever – from today’s New A110 to the new electric car program planned for 2026” says Mathias Nilsson, MD Bilia Personbilar AB.

”Alpine has always looked into the future, without losing its history from the rearview mirror. The brand plays an important role in the Renault Group’s development in the coming years – where Alpine is at the center of the innovation work and technology development. Today’s Alpine A110 is a unique product on the market and the upcoming electric models will show that electrification also belongs in the sports car segment. The breadth of assets from the Formel 1 team to the factory in Dieppe gives the brand a starting point few get. Alpine’s modern journey in Sweden began together with Bilia and now we continue together into the future. These two new facilities are a logical step in making Alpine more accessible than ever” says Thomas Holm, Sweden Manager Renault Group.

Gothenburg, March 15, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

Attachment