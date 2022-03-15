Stantec Provides Design Services for Second Project for Trillium Health Partners in Ontario

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN



Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, was selected to provide planning, design, and conformance services for Trillium Health Partners’ (THP) Mississauga Hospital project. The new facility is a full replacement of the existing hospital and a critical part of THP’s plan to build a new kind of healthcare that serves the growing and diverse community for the decades ahead.

The new Mississauga Hospital will increase flexibility to respond to future healthcare challenges, feature modern hospital facilities and technology, and reflect the latest standards in infection prevention and control. It will continue to deliver highly specialized care through regional programs, such as the regional centre for advanced cardiac surgery and neurosurgery services among others.

At approximately 2.8 million square feet (260,000 square metres) and rising 24 storeys, the new hospital will nearly triple THP’s care capacity, becoming the largest hospital in Canada. To meet the needs of the growing Mississauga community, the replacement facility will offer more than 950 beds. The number of operating rooms will increase to 23, up from the current 14.

THP’s emergency department, one of the busiest in Canada, will significantly expand to improve patient experience and reduce wait times. Also housed in the new hospital will be advanced diagnostic imaging facilities and a new pharmacy and clinical laboratory.

“Critical health infrastructure, like Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga site, are essential to advance quality healthcare in Ontario and keep our diverse communities healthy,” said Suzanne Crysdale, principal for Stantec. “We are exceptionally proud to design a place which enhances community cohesion and where patients feel welcomed, safe, and comforted while receiving advanced care.”

Designing for care across Ontario

Stantec’s work for THP includes two of several major healthcare projects the firm has designed in Ontario in recent years, including Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital’s new 1.2 million-square-foot facility, Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s new patient care wing, Brockville General Hospital’s Phase 2 Complex Continuing Care, Mental Health, and Rehabilitation project, and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s Phase 1C Redevelopment. Through the power of design, Stantec is advancing health and wellness worldwide and increasing access to critical health services for everyone in the province. Learn more about Stantec’s healthcare work here.

