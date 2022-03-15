Kandi Technologies Reports 2021 Financial Results

2021 revenue of $91.5 million, net income of $23 million

Year-end cash and equivalents of $129 million





Explosive growth in self-balancing scooter segment, up over 400%





JINHUA, CHINA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

• Total revenue was $91.5 million, compared to $76.9 million in 2020.

• EV parts sales were $25.3million, compared to $40.6 million in 2020.

• Off-road vehicles sales were $29.3 million, compared to $29.8 million in 2020.

• EV product sales increased by 116% to $1.5 million, compared to $0.7 million in 2020.

• Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales increased by 420.6% to $30.0 million, compared with $5.8 million in 2020.

• Gross margin was 17.8%, compared to 17.5% in 2020.

• Operating income was $1.34 million, compared to $0.8 million in 2020.

• Net income was $22.9 million, or $0.30 income per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $10.4 million, or $0.19 loss per fully diluted share in 2020.

• As of December 31, 2021, working capital was $278.4 million; cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit totaled $223.7 million.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “As a company, our primary focus initially was the design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicle products and electric vehicle parts. Nevertheless, some Chinese pure electric vehicle manufacturers have attempted to capture market share at any cost, resulting in substantial losses in recent years. It has become increasingly obvious that the pure electric vehicle market in China has not yet reached a healthy development stage. We do not believe it is prudent to participate in such loss-making competition given our current financial resources. It has always been our belief that pure electric vehicles can only become widely popular once the battery swap model matures. With our advanced pure electric vehicle intelligent battery swapping equipment, pure electric vehicle manufacturing capacity and dozens of patented technologies for battery swap, we will continue to focus on improving car-hailing using EVs with battery swap capability. As soon as the electric vehicle market in China enters an orderly stage of development, we will consider re-entering the market.”



Hu continued, “We see huge demand building for electrified off-road vehicles. In 2022, we will apply EV technology to off-road vehicle products and launch a variety of pure electric utility terrain vehicles (“UTVs”), neighborhood EVs (“NEVs”), golf carts, and off-road crossover vehicles. We will make full use of our high-end technology, which is the culmination of years of development work in the EVs, to aggressively pursue the off-road vehicle market. Our goal is to become the market leader in this field in China within three years.”

Regarding Company’s strategy, Hu commented, “The business transformation undertaken by the company in 2021 is already proving successful. Due to the strategic action, we took following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our development has been reignited. We are concentrating our resources on markets with the best growth potential and a reasonable level of competition. Despite the challenges associated with this type of transformation, this is a step that Kandi must take to achieve sustainable growth.”

Hu concluded, “Looking forward, we are optimistic about the future of our company. Since we will be launching several pure electric off-road vehicles soon, we believe that our 100% electric off-road vehicle products that incorporate pure EV technology will be quite popular. Additionally, we look forward to the new opportunities brought about by China entering a healthy and orderly development stage for its pure electric vehicle market. In view of our outstanding technological innovation capabilities, solution integration capabilities and operational experience, we are in an excellent position to benefit from the development of the EV and electric off-road vehicle industries.”

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

2021 2020 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $ 91.5 $ 76.9 18.9 % Gross Profit $ 16.2 $ 13.5 20.5 % Gross Margin% 17.8 % 17.5 % -

Net revenues of $91.5 million increased 18.9% from 2020. The increase was due mainly to explosive growth in the Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts segment. Since entering this market in 2020, Kandi has driven growth through sales to more customers, and high growth of customers’ end-product sales. Gross margin was stable at 17.8%, compared with 17.5% in 2020.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

2021 2020 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses $ (14.9 ) $ (12.7 ) 17.1 % Income from Operations $ 1.3 $ 0.8 77.1 % Operating Margin% 1.5 % 1.0 % -

Total operating expenses were $14.9 million, compared with $12.7 million in 2020. The increase was due to higher R&D expense. Operating expenses were partially offset by the gain on disposal of long-lived assets recognized from the relocation of the Jinhua facility.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

2021 2020 Y-o-Y% Net Income (Loss) $ 22.9 $ (10.4 ) -320.0 % Net Income (Loss) per Share, Basic and Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.19 ) -

Net income was $22.9 million, comparing to a net loss of $10.4 million in 2020. The profitable result was attributable to the gain resulting from the relocation of the Jinhua headquarters.

Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

• Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

• International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

• Webcast and replay: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8oRuq5Ul

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,223,443 $ 142,078,190 Restricted cash 39,452,564 442,445 Certificate of deposit 55,041,832 - Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,053,277 and $110,269 as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 52,896,305 38,547,137 Inventories 33,171,973 19,697,383 Notes receivable 323,128 31,404,630 Other receivables 8,901,109 1,875,245 Prepayments and prepaid expense 17,657,326 13,708,149 Advances to suppliers 5,940,456 36,733,182 Amount due from the Affiliate Company - 21,742,226 Amount due from related party - 886,989 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 342,608,136 307,115,576 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 111,577,411 65,402,680 Intangible assets, net 13,249,079 3,232,753 Land use rights, net 3,250,336 3,257,760 Construction in progress 79,317 16,317,662 Deferred tax assets 2,219,297 8,964,946 Long-term investment 157,262 45,958 Investment in the Affiliate Company - 28,892,638 Goodwill 36,027,425 29,712,383 Other long-term assets 10,992,009 32,307,484 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 177,552,136 188,134,264 TOTAL ASSETS $ 520,160,272 $ 495,249,840 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 36,677,802 $ 34,257,935 Other payables and accrued expenses 9,676,973 7,218,395 Short-term loans 950,000 - Notes payable 8,198,193 92,445 Income tax payable 1,620,827 1,313,754 Advance receipts - 38,229,242 Amount due to related party - 500,000 Other current liabilities 7,038,895 2,185,654 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 64,162,690 83,797,425 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 2,210,589 - Deferred tax liability 2,460,141 3,483,171 Contingent consideration liability 7,812,000 3,743,000 Other long-term liabilities 314,525 459,580 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,797,255 7,685,751 TOTAL LIABILITIES 76,959,945 91,483,176 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,385,130 and 77,298,499 shares issued and 76,705,381 and 75,377,555 outstanding at December 31,2021 and December 31,2020, respectively 77,385 75,377 Less: Treasury stock (679,749 shares and 0 shares with average price of $3.52 at December 31,2021 and December 31,2020, respectively) (2,392,203 ) - Additional paid-in capital 449,479,461 439,549,338 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31,2021 and December 31,2020, respectively) (4,216,102 ) (27,079,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 251,786 (8,778,151 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 443,200,327 403,766,664 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 520,160,272 $ 495,249,840

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020



Years Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 91,484,792 $ 76,176,609 REVENUES FROM THE AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET 1,592 743,904 REVENUES, NET 91,486,384 76,920,513 COST OF GOODS SOLD (75,238,522 ) (63,432,580 ) GROSS PROFIT 16,247,862 13,487,933 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (38,971,986 ) (7,246,312 ) Selling and marketing (4,736,000 ) (6,619,355 ) General and administrative (19,605,468 ) (13,042,103 ) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets 48,401,797 14,174,233 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (14,911,657 ) (12,733,537 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1,336,205 754,396 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 4,208,751 2,190,678 Interest expense (407,620 ) (3,750,233 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,834,000 (565,000 ) Government grants 1,233,192 1,130,262 Gain from sale of equity in the Affiliate Company 17,788,351 - Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company (2,592,334 ) (17,252,662 ) Other income, net 4,809,743 2,051,226 TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 27,874,083 (16,195,729 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 29,210,288 (15,441,333 ) INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT (6,346,490 ) 5,047,169 NET INCOME (LOSS) 22,863,798 (10,394,164 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment 9,029,937 13,945,430 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 31,893,735 $ 3,551,266 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 76,148,688 55,960,010 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.30 $ (0.19 )

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020



Number of Outstanding

Shares Common Stock Treasury Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(Loss) Total BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 52,839,441 $ 52,839 $ (2,477,965 ) $ 259,691,370 $ (16,685,736 ) $ (22,723,581 ) $ 217,856,927 Stock issuance and award 1,771,317 1,771 - 4,058,052 - - 4,059,823 Cancellation of the Treasury Stock (487,155 ) (487 ) 2,477,965 (2,477,478 ) - - - Registered Direct Offering 18,253,952 18,254 - 151,904,993 - - 151,923,247 Warrants issuance - - - - - - Stock option exercise 3,000,000 3,000 - 29,157,000 - - 29,160,000 Net loss - - - - (10,394,164 ) - (10,394,164 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - 13,945,430 13,945,430 Reduction in the Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - (2,784,599 ) - - (2,784,599 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 75,377,555 $ 75,377 $ - $ 439,549,338 $ (27,079,900 ) $ (8,778,151 ) $ 403,766,664 Stock issuance and award 2,007,575 2,008 - 7,178,928 - - 7,180,936 Stock buyback (2,392,203 ) - - (2,392,203 ) Commission in stock buyback (20,457 ) (20,457 ) Net income - - - - 22,863,798 - 22,863,798 Foreign currency translation - - - - 9,029,937 9,029,937 Reversal of reduction in the Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - 2,771,652 - - 2,771,652 BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ 443,200,327

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Years Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 22,863,798 $ (10,394,164 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,038,976 8,222,984 Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts 862,414 (152,809 ) Deferred taxes 4,073,315 (5,349,722 ) Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company 2,592,334 17,252,662 Gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company (17,788,351 ) - Gain on disposal of long-lived assets (48,401,797 ) (14,174,233 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,834,000 ) 565,000 Stock based compensation expense 1,484,576 902,666 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,542,692 ) 19,247,519 Inventories (7,522,761 ) 9,246,455 Other receivables and other assets (291,235 ) 2,008,612 Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 27,786,143 (36,330,634 ) Amount due from the Affiliate Company - 4,237,103 Due from related party (500,000 ) (339,118 ) Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 2,176,638 (30,993,717 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities 10,513,511 (173,806 ) Notes payable (2,423,514 ) (13,912,842 ) Income tax payable 154,334 (745,208 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 241,689 $ (50,883,252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (11,574,706 ) (7,483,743 ) Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets (2,356,626 ) (3,281,115 ) Acquisition of Jiangxi Huiyi (7,117,310 ) - Payment for construction in progress (5,210,642 ) (7,419,644 ) Proceeds from disposal of long-lived assets 23,306,007 52,579,492 Loan to third party 31,783,439 (26,097,991 ) Certificate of deposit (54,264,407 ) - Cash received from sales of equity in the Affiliate Company 47,752,678 42,897,929 Long-term investment (108,529 ) (43,478 ) Net cash provided by investing activities $ 22,209,904 $ 51,151,450 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loans 950,000 24,642,399 Repayments of short-term loans - (50,873,903 ) Repayments of long-term loans - (28,799,501 ) Proceeds from long-term loans 2,210,589 394,116 Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants - 151,923,247 Purchase of treasury stock (2,412,660 ) - Proceeds from exercises stock options, stock awards and other financing - 29,160,000 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 747,929 $ 126,446,358 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 23,199,522 $ 126,714,556 Effect of exchange rate changes $ 2,955,850 $ (706,556 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $ 142,520,635 $ 16,512,635 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 168,676,007 $ 142,520,635 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 129,223,443 142,078,190 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 39,452,564 442,445 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 2,074,668 1,046,127 Interest paid $ 35,001 653,507 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Decrease in investment in the Affiliate Company due to change in its equity - 3,099,193 Reversal of decrease in investment in the Affiliate Company due to change in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) 2,824,115 - Purchase of construction in progress in accounts payable and other payable - 7,945,414 Common stock issued from settlement of payables related to acquisitions 5,762,000 3,166,427



