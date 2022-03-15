GBT Filed a Non-Provisional Patent - AI Empowered, Long-Range, Radio system

The patent seeks to provide comprehensive IP protection for intelligent, long range radio technology, including architecture, concepts, and methods

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed a non-provisional patent, application #17686461, for its long range, intelligent radio system, which has been assigned an internal code name Infinia. The patent seeks to protect a long-range data and voice communication system, that is operating via High Frequency (HF) radio waves. The technology intends to communicate through an ionospheric propagation environment to reach very long distances. The design incorporates AI systems and methods to overcome long range HF radio major challenges including skip zones, where there is no reception. The proposed dead-zone solution is based on an AI geo-referenced analytics, to enable continuous, reliable data and voice communication regardless of rough terrains, weather and other ionospheric related conditions. The systems and methods that is incorporated into the patent is designed to analyze the ionospheric conditions and automatically adjusting frequencies, antenna power/position and additional factors to ensure consistent and strong radio signal.

The Infinia GEN I radio part successfully passed short- and long-range v testing and GEN II release is targeted for AI implementation. Upon commercialization, the Company expects to target the system for military and civil applications, among them are remote locations telemedicine, civil/military communication, emergency response and remote internet services. GBT plans to further evaluate the technology for smart tracking applications among them are IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, agriculture and others alike. The system is intended to work through its own private, secured, network protocol, ensuring high performance, clear, reliable radio communication and with robust cybersecurity measures.

"Our Infinia long range, intelligent radio technology is designed to sustain rough weather and terrain. For example, once commercialized we intend to target remote area telemedicine, emergency services, rescue, and all terrain military communication. We also believe another large market segment is the tracking and IoT domains which we believe the Infinia can be of a great success due to its reliability and robust cybersecurity capabilities. When developed, the main system’s advantage will be to provide an intelligent solution to overcome dead zones, which is the main obstacle for HF based systems. The non-provisional patent aims for a comprehensive IP protection of the Infinia voice and data communication along with its machine learning algorithms and methodologies. As we also develop the Infinia system we successfully completed GEN I release and we are now working on GEN II that will include machine learning technology. The Infinia technology is aimed to provide a high performance, reliable, secured HF communication solution and we expect it will be able to be used in wide variety of civil and military domains.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com