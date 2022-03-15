TRU Staffing Partners Announces 2022 Scholarship Deadline Extended to March 21

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the deadline for its 11th annual scholarship program has been extended to March 21, 2022.



“We listened to feedback from our stakeholders, and are happy to provide professionals looking to take the next step in their privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity careers extra time to learn about our program and complete the application,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO of TRU Staffing Partners.

TRU is proud to partner with industry-leading organizations that share TRU’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, and provide no-cost training and education to qualified professionals. Partners include:

ACEDS, a division of The Barbri Group

Reveal

International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

iConect

Nuix North America, Inc.

OpenText

Paraben Corporation

Privacy Ref

Relativity



For a complete list of all scholarships offered, to apply, or to become a scholarship partner, visit the TRU Scholarship Program web site.

Applications are now due March 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced in April.

About the TRU Scholarship Program

The TRU Scholarship Program has been providing no-cost training and education for professionals in the privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity industries since 2011. In that time, the TRU Scholarship Program has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling more than $300,000 in free education, certifications, and seminar and conference attendance. If you are a technology company or educational organization that would like to become a scholarship partner, contact the TRU Scholarship Team at scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com.

Contact

TRU Scholarship Team

scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com