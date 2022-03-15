Biomea Fusion to Present at Oppenheimer’s 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00am Pacific Time. Thomas Butler, Biomea’s CEO and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the fireside chat.



An audio webcast for this conference will be available on the Company’s website at www.biomeafusion.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of irreversible-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

