CW Bancorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank based in Irvine, California, focused on commercial lending and treasury management deposit services to small and medium sized businesses in California, today announced that Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22nd, 2022.



DATE: March 22nd, 2022

TIME: 12:30 pm PDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent CW Bancorp Highlights

Key Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:

Net income growth of 56%

EPS of $3.95 up 59%

ROA of 1.15% up 4.37%

ROTE of 20.27% up 39.92%

Average total asset growth up 50%

Noninterest-bearing deposits as percent of total deposits at 57%

Average total deposit growth up 50%

48 quarters of consecutive profits

Zero nonperforming loans



About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank (“Bank”). The Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our digital banking platform. By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solution, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A / working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. “BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE”

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

