Winnebago Celebrates Production of 500,000th Motorhome, Becoming First Industry Brand to Reach the Milestone

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago , the flagship brand in the premium portfolio of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) announced today it has produced its 500,000th motorhome, becoming the first industry brand to reach the milestone. The company marked the occasion with events across all its facilities, with a special event held at its North Iowa campus in Lake Mills, where the vehicle ceremoniously rolled off the production line. The 500,000th motorhome is the popular Revel , a model introduced four years ago that embodies Winnebago’s continuous innovation and proven ability to meet customers’ evolving needs.



“Winnebago is a pioneer in the RV category, producing its first vehicles more than 60 years ago,” said Huw Bower, President of Winnebago Outdoors. “Yet, the 500,000th motorhome represents much more than longevity in the market. To our 2,700 employees, it represents millions of incredible experiences among friends and families that Winnebago has made possible through the decades. Our team members are committed to excellence every day, motivated and energized by the idea of bringing joy to so many people. This milestone would not be possible without their tireless dedication.”

All North Iowa campus employees gathered for Bower’s remarks and celebrated the Revel’s roll off the production line. Winnebago paused business across all facilities to allow every employee to join in the celebration. To commemorate the milestone, Winnebago also created a short video honoring the brand’s legacy and achievement.

The event was particularly meaningful to Winnebago team members, especially the top ten-most senior employees who have been with the company for multiple decades and can remember some of the earliest vehicles.

The Revel leads the category in meeting demand for a rugged RV to take customers off-road and off-grid for extended outdoor escapes. It features four-wheel-drive, elevated ground clearance, and a long-lasting lithium battery to power RV systems.

Winnebago has significant plans for exciting new products to continue to delight customers as they travel, explore and play. Check out Winnebago Insider to learn more about the latest models and what’s in store for the years ahead.

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:

Kelli Harms

klharms@winnebagoind.com

641-585-6731

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8135b03-579e-4f7f-97be-89ce6c1a16c4