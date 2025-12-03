Winnebago Industries named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for fourth consecutive year

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for the fourth year in a row. The recognition highlights the company’s continued commitment to corporate responsibility, sustainability and social impact.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Stacy Bogart, chief legal officer and corporate responsibility lead for Winnebago Industries. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team members to making a positive impact on our communities and the environment. We remain committed to responsible business practices that align with our values and support our long-term success.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability and corporate citizenship reports, as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents.

Winnebago Industries continues to advance its corporate responsibility efforts through its enterprise-wide corporate responsibility strategy, which focuses on four key areas: people, community, planet and governance. The company’s initiatives include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building a more inclusive and resilient company, supporting local communities through volunteerism and philanthropy, and maintaining strong governance practices.

In addition to being named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies,” Winnebago Industries was also named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2025, America’s Greenest Companies for 2025 and America’s Greatest Workplaces in Manufacturing for 2025.

The full list of Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 is available https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2026

For more information on Winnebago Industries’ corporate responsibility efforts, visit https://www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

