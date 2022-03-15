VSORA Appoints Former Parrot Executive as Board Advisor

PARIS, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSORA, provider of high-performance silicon and intellectual property (IP) solutions for autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, today appointed Gilles Labossière, founder and CEO of investment firm Republic Alley, as an advisor to its board of directors.



“I am delighted Gilles accepted our invitation,” says Khaled Maalej, CEO and founder of VSORA. “His considerable experience as a CFO and CEO and as a board member at numerous technology companies will bring the wealth of knowledge we need to help us continue growing.”



Labossière most recently served as CEO at SenseFly, a drone producer in Lausanne, Switzerland, and MicaSence, a sensor manufacturer in Seattle, Wash. Earlier, he was executive vice president and CFO of Parrot, a Parisian drone maker. Labossière is a graduate of the HEC Paris Business School in France.



“Khaled and I met in 2011 as Parrot acquired DiBcom where he was CTO,” comments Labossière. “I am proud to help him repeat the success we had at Parrot with VSORA, an impressive company with remarkable technology paving the path to autonomous driving.”



VSORA recently announced its family of PetaFLOPS computational companion chips to accelerate Level 3 (L3) through Level 5 (L5) autonomous vehicle design. Tyr™, the first full silicon solution from VSORA, uses a proprietary and scalable architecture to achieve unparalleled performance built on the VSORA AD1028 architecture. Delivering between 258-trillion and 1,032-trillion operations per second and consuming as little as 10 Watts, Tyr allows users to implement autonomous driving functions previously not commercially viable.



About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance silicon solutions for autonomous driving and intellectual property (IP) applications for chipmakers designing the latest generations of artificial intelligence (AI), general high-end signal processing used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and digital communications systems including 5G. Its powerful multi-core digital signal processing (DSP) architecture eliminates the need for DSP co-processors and hardware accelerators to provide a level of flexibility achievable only with software programming. VSORA was founded in 2015 by DSP engineers from DiBcom, now part of Parrot, and has offices in Paris, Taiwan and the United States.



