(LILM) Alert: Why did Lilium N.V. Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Lilium N.V., any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research, a short seller, released a report alleging multiple problems with Lilium. The report states that “Many experts have raised serious doubts about the Jet’s ability to fly 155 miles. This is largely due to its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight.” Along with this, Iceberg Research states “We also expect Lilium to run out of cash in 18 months as we show below. This means shareholders face dilution when Lilium taps the equity markets. The reality of its batteries and the limitations they create on the Jet’s development will soon become obvious.”

Following this news, Lilium’s stock fell 36% during intraday trading on March 14, 2022.

