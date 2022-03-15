Las Vegas, USA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Implants Market is Contemplated to Surge at a Tremendous CAGR of 7.00% by 2026, Asserts DelveInsight

The increase in demand for Breast Implants is predominantly attributed to the growing prevalence of breast cancer among the population across the globe. In addition, the rising number of people demanding cosmetic surgeries mainly women to enhance their aesthetic appeal could also be a potential factor for increasing the Breast Implants market. Moreover, an increase in the number of breast augmentation surgeries and technological advancement in the product portfolio is expected to bolster the Breast Implant market during the forecasted period.

DelveInsight's Breast Implants Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast of Breast Implants, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Breast Implants Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Breast Implants Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Breast Implants Market during the forecasted period.

Key Breast Implants companies proactively working in the market include Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed, AbbVie Inc., IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sebbin, GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., Silimed, Wanhe Reserved, CEREPLAS, Laboratories Arion, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Breast Implants market size is expected to surge at a substantial CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach by 2026. On May 25, 2021, GC Aesthetics, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions launched its next generation of breast implants, PERLE™.

a privately-held medical technology company providing aesthetic solutions launched its next generation of breast implants, On January 13, 2021, Mentor Worldwide LLC, a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies received the FDA approval for the MENTOR® MemoryGel BOOST™ Breast Implant for breast augmentation in women at least 22 years old, and for women of all ages undergoing breast reconstruction.

a part of the received the FDA approval for the Breast Implant for breast augmentation in women at least 22 years old, and for women of all ages undergoing breast reconstruction. In December 2020, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company focused on developing products for the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market received a CE mark for its next-generation Motiva Ergonomix2® silicone Breast Implant platform.

Breast Implants Overview

According to the FDA, Breast Implants are prostheses (artificial/medical devices) implanted beneath the chest muscle or breast tissue to increase breast size (also known as breast augmentation). These implants are surgically inserted in the breast to change the shape, size, and contour of a person’s breast. These cosmetic procedures are generally used for restoring a natural breast appearance following a mastectomy, to correct congenital defects and deformities of the chest wall, or, cosmetically, to enhance the look of the breast through breast augmentation surgery. In addition, these implants are also used in breast reconstruction surgery to replace breast tissue removed owing to cancer or trauma or that has failed to develop properly because of a severe breast abnormality. Breast Implants are mainly of two categories saline-filled and silicone-gel-filled. Both types of Breast Implants have silicone as an outer shell and are available in variable sizes, shapes, shell surface texture, and thickness.

Breast Implants Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Breast Implants market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Breast Implants market during the forecast period. This domination is attributed to many factors such as the growing demand for implants because of escalating old-age women population in the region as compared to the past years and their desire to enhance their aesthetic appeal. Moreover, the significant rise in breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgical procedures in the region is likely to augment the growth of the regional Breast Implants market.

Further, owing to the increase in breast cancer burden in the APAC region, exponentially increasing old age population, and rising initiative to raise awareness regarding breast reconstruction surgeries after mastectomies, among others, are some of the factors contributing to the fastest growth in APAC during the forthcoming years.

For instance, in the year 2020, the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, Breast Surgeons of Australia & New Zealand, and Breast Cancer Network Australia formed a collaborative group, The Australian Access to Breast Reconstruction Collaborative Group (AABRCG) for raising awareness regarding the options for breast reconstruction for patients with a diagnosis of breast cancer for whom mastectomy is recommended. Therefore, due to the increasing target population and awareness regarding the benefit of breast reconstruction surgery, there will be an increase in the APAC Breast Implants market.

Breast Implants Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the demand for Breast Implants is the growing incidence of breast cancer among the population across the globe. In addition, the rise in demand for cosmetic surgeries among women to enhance their aesthetic appeal could also be a potential factor for increasing the market for breast implants. Moreover, an increase in the number of breast augmentation surgeries, technological advancement in the product portfolio, and the entrance of key players are expected to bolster the Breast Implants market during the forecasted period.

However, on the other hand, the risk associated with Breast Implants and the stringent regulatory approval process of the product is likely to impede the market growth. In addition to that, the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on elective and non-urgent surgeries across the countries. The demand for Breast Implants is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The implementation of lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus led to restrictions in movement and a decrease in clinical visits as well as disruptive demand and supply chain due to logistical restriction during the pandemic also affected the Breast Implants market.

Scope of the Breast Implants Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants

Silicone Breast Implants, Saline Breast Implants Market Segmentation By Shape : Round and Anatomical

: Round and Anatomical Market Segmentation By Texture: Smooth And Textured

Smooth And Textured Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Breast Implant companies: Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed, AbbVie Inc., IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Sebbin, GC Aesthetics, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., Silimed, Wanhe Reserved, CEREPLAS, Laboratories Arion, and others.

and others. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Global Breast Implants Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2026.

