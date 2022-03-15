PenderFund Capital Management Welcomes New Director, Institutional Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that David Blyth, CFA has joined the company as Director, Institutional Sales.

David has over 20 years of experience managing institutional and consultant relationships across Canada, including for pension plans, endowments and foundations, and family offices. Prior to joining Pender, David led the institutional business at a leading commercial mortgages provider. His previous position was as VP & Director, Institutional Relationships at a leading Canadian asset management firm. David spent the early part of his career at a global investment firm in Canada in business development, consultant relations and client servicing functions.

David joins at a pivotal time in Pender’s growth as the company seeks to expand its presence in institutional channels across Canada.

“We are delighted to welcome David to Pender,” said Carlo Desierto, President of Pender. “Our plans are centered around accelerating our growth in private markets and institutional asset management, and David will play a key role in the expansion of this important channel.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Pender,” said David. “Pender offers a robust platform of investment solutions across both public and private markets and has enjoyed great success from its proven investment approach and commitment to client service. The company is uniquely positioned to significantly grow its asset base and I am excited to be joining the team as it focuses on increasing its institutional presence in Canada.”

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743