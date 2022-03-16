Lantronix Expands Its Ethernet Switch APL Designation With New Georgia Department of Transportation Approval

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that its entire line of Smart Managed Industrial Hardened Ethernet Switches has been approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for sale and installation within the state. The Georgia State Approved Qualified Products List (QPL) under Network Electronics now includes four Lantronix smart Ethernet switches, enabling them to be used by Georgia state and local government smart transportation initiatives. Lantronix’s smart Ethernet switches are also approved by the New York Department of Transportation and the Florida Department of Transportation.



“This approval by the Georgia Department of Transportation reinforces the strong capabilities of our smart managed Ethernet switches in providing highly reliable and secure network connectivity necessary to help states implement new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and smart city initiatives,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix.

“We are pleased to be listed on Georgia’s Qualified Product List, enabling its counties, cities and towns to take advantage of our smart IoT solutions to further their intelligent transit goals,” said Roger Holiday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix.

In Georgia, any vendor that wants to sell or install a transportation device on a project funded by GDOT must meet the state’s extensive approval process. GDOT certification ensures the state can maintain safe and efficient transportation systems on its streets and highways. To achieve approval, vendors undergo an extensive product evaluation process.

After this evaluation process, GDOT officials determined that the following Lantronix devices meet or exceed 2021 GDOT Standard Specification and are approved under GDOT QPL 48 Traffic Signal & ITS Equipment effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Lantronix Managed Hardened Gigabit PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-384-LRT-C)

Provides (8) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ Ports with (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. This temperature-hardened switch can connect and provide up to 30 Watts of power for as many as eight devices simultaneously in outdoor environments.

Lantronix Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Switch (SISPM1040-362-LRT)

Provides (4) 10/100/1000Base-T PoE+ ports with (2) 10/100/1000Base-T RJ-45 + (2) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots. This switch can supply up to 30 Watts per port on all (4) PoE ports simultaneously and is certified to operate reliably in harsh environments, including outdoor enclosures.

Lantronix Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switch (SISGM1040-284-LRT)

Provides (8) 10/100/1000Base-T [100 m/328 ft.] ports + (4) 100/1000Base-X SFP slots (Din Rail Bracket included) with 24Gbps switching capacity. It is ideal for connecting devices in hardened environments.

Lantronix Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch (SISPM1040-582-LRT)

Provides (8) 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE++ ports with (2) 100/1000 Mbps dual-speed SFP slots. This switch can supply up to 90 Watts per port on (4) ports or 60 Watts per port on (8) ports simultaneously. The switch is optimized for smart building technology deployment and is the industry’s first plenum-rated, UL 2043- and UL 2108-certified PoE++ switch for PoE smart lighting systems.

Designed for use in all ITS Traffic Control applications as well as Industrial IoT, factory automation and IP surveillance applications, the Lantronix smart Ethernet switches are suitable for connecting devices in hardened environments, such as factory floors, outdoor enclosures and other challenging settings. The switches deliver Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) and multicast for powering over Ethernet (PoE) for various high-speed, real-time video streaming applications and devices. They also deliver strong three-factor authentication and secure file transfer protocols (SFTP).

All four switches, initially products of Transition Networks, which was acquired by Lantronix in August 2021, include Lantronix’s Device Management System (DMS) software, which provides the advanced tools necessary for total management of all IP-addressable devices and automatically creates an interactive map that shows all connected devices. The unique DMS provides security integrators with lower overall cost, less downtime and easier management of the entire network. The software also provides the ability to log into those devices directly from the switch, allowing the user to identify network issues and reduce downtime quickly.

The Lantronix switches are TAA compliant and comply with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). They also meet the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) TS2 standard for traffic control assemblies to ensure high network reliability.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2021, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488



