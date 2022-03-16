Global Nanomedicine Nanoparticle Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market 2028

Delhi, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market, Dosage, Price and Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market Opportunity > USD 300 Billion by 2028

Nanoparticle Drug Deliver Price & Dosage Insight By Therapeutic: Cancer, Anemia, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders

Global Nanoparticle Drug Market Regional Analysis: US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada

Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs Sales Insight: 15 Drugs

Nanoparticle Therapeutics Approved Drugs Sales Forecast 2028: 15 Drugs

Global Nanoparticle Drugs Clinical Pipeline Insight By Phase, Company & Indication: > 400 Drugs

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery - Market Trend & Patent Distribution Analysis

Nanomedicine is an emerging field which utilized nanotechnology to bring improvements in healthcare sector. This involves use of nanoparticles to develop novel targeted drugs which have small size and have ability to pass the blood brain barrier. To date, various nanomedicines have been developed and commercially available in clinical and non-clinical areas including various cancer, anemia, infectious disease, anti-fungal disorders, autoimmune diseases, and others. The advent of nanomedicines from last decades has shown to completely transformed the healthcare sector and has demonstrated encouraging response in the market.

The introduction of nanomedicines in the market as shown to confer several advantages over traditional drugs in terms of efficient transport through fine capillary blood vessels, higher accumulation in target tissues, diminished inflammatory or immune response, and high binding efficacy. In addition to this, these nanomedicines also display several favorable characteristics which make them beneficial for the management of several diseases including specific drug delivery, controlled drug release, faster development with wide therapeutic index, and low adverse events. The large number of advantages offered by nanomedicines has gained interest from pharmaceutical giants which have led to large investments in this sector.

By therapeutic indication, cancer nanomedicines hold the maximum share in the market which is mainly attributed to increase in prevalence of cancer, large number of drugs approved, and their high adoption rates in the market. In addition to this, large number of ongoing clinical trials is also evaluating novel nanomedicines in cancer, thus suggesting positive future of this segment. For instance Acura Bioscience has upgraded existing drug to provide a more efficient way to treat cancer. The company has developed AN-845 which is the combination of two generic drugs that have proven safety. These two aspects made the development of this active pharmaceutical ingredient low-cost and fast, requiring less than three years of clinical development.

The global nanomedicine market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some prominent players are acquiring the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe and while others are launching new products. For instance in 2021, Taiwan Liposome Company and Strides Pharma Science Limited have entered a license supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC™ (Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection 50mg) in India. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, AmphoTLC™ supplied by TLC will be imported from Taiwan by Stelis Biopharma Private Limited (Stelis), the biotech arm of Strides group, and will be launched and distributed in India immediately by Strides

As per our report findings, the global nanomedicine market is expected to surpass US$ 300 Billion by 2028. The major factors attributing to the growth of the market are rise in global prevalence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, anemia, and infectious diseases thus leading to deaths coupled by rising geriatric population causing global burden. There are few more factors that play a pivotal role in taking the market to next level such as availability of generic drugs, approval of blockbuster drugs in recent years and strong pipeline which is expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.

Our report provides an in-depth analysis of the global nanoparticle drug market and the current market trends and future estimations. The report also covers the nanoparticle drugs available in the market and their patent, price, generic availability, dosage, and sales analysis. Further, key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The major key players in the market include Abbvie, Amgen, Pfizer, Tandem Nano, Horizon Therapeutics, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Nanobiotix, and others.