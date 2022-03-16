Save the date: Vopak Capital Markets Day 2022

Vopak is pleased to announce that it will host its 2022 Capital Markets Day on 12 May 2022. Members of Vopak’s Executive Board and senior management will provide an update on Vopak’s priorities for the years ahead.

Vopak's Capital Markets Day is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with in-person attendance for analysts and investors. It will also be possible to attend the event via a live webcast that will be publicly available via Vopak's website.

A formal invitation for analysts and investors, including the program, will follow closer to the event.

For more information please contact: investor.relations@vopak.com