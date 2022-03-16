Constellium releases 2021 Business and Sustainability Report

The company will present its 2030 sustainability roadmap on April 6, 2022 during Constellium’s Analyst Day.



PARIS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) released today its 2021 Business and Sustainability Report , outlining the company’s progress on its sustainability goals as set in 2015.

“Despite a challenging environment, 2021 was a year of progress and improvement, thanks to the dedication and great execution by our teams. I am proud to report that we are on track with most of our sustainability targets,” said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Sustainability is both at the core of our strategy and a driver for our business, as we continue to meet our customers’ growing demand for light, sustainable and fully recyclable products. We are now focused on our ESG strategy and roadmap for 2030, with a new set of target initiatives, including improving our safety performance, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increasing recycling, and continuing to promote diversity and inclusion. We aim to fully play our part in the fight against climate change, and in enabling the circular economy of tomorrow.”

Constellium’s commitment to sustainability has been recognized by several independent organizations, with a Platinum rating from Ecovadis, an AA rating from MSCI, and an A rating from CDP 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaders for climate change. Constellium was also well ranked in various independent media surveys of sustainability and diversity.

The report highlights milestones Constellium achieved in 2021, including:

Safety: 2021 was the second consecutive year with a Recordable Case Rate(1) below 1.9, significantly lower than the industry average. 12 of our sites reached milestones of more than 1 million work hours without a recordable accident.



Reducing greenhouse gas emissions: Despite the adverse impact from the Covid-19 crisis and the resulting supply chain disruptions, we managed to remain on track to meet our 2025 goal to cut GHG emissions intensity (scope 1 and 2) by 25% vs. 2015. Due to this challenging environment, we were not able to achieve our 2021 energy efficiency target, but we have put in place targeted actions to rapidly improve in a more stable operating environment.



Recycling: Recycled aluminium accounted for 41% of our metal input in 2021. We expect our recycled input to increase as we have announced a significant investment in a European recycling center with approximately 130,000 metric tons of capacity. In this effort, we also work in partnership with our customers and with trade associations, and are supporting an ambitious program to boost beverage can recycling in the U.S.



Reducing landfilled waste: We exceeded our 2021 target for landfilled production waste, with a 37% reduction vs. 2015 thanks to the successful implementation of recycling programs in all our sites.



Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI): Neuf-Brisach, Singen, Gottmadingen, and Dahenfeld are ASI certified, both for the Performance and the Chain of Custody Standards.



Constellium’s 2021 Business and Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Constellium’s non-financial performance statement included in the report was verified by an independent third party(2).

(1)Our Recordable Case Rate measures the number of fatalities, serious injuries, lost-time injuries, restricted work injuries, or medical treatments per 1 million hours worked, including by our contractors.

(2)The verification assured our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the fairness of the information provided in our statement, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations, including the length and magnitude of disruption resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic; the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; supply disruptions; excessive inflation; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

