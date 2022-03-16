ARKO Corp.’s GPM Investments Names Ruth Ann Lilly Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising

RICHMOND, Va., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), one of the largest convenience store operators and petroleum wholesalers in the United States, announced today its promotion of Ruth Ann Lilly to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising.



Lilly is a seasoned executive with 31 years’ experience in the convenience store industry. She joined GPM in 2017 as Senior Category Manager of tobacco. In 2019, Lilly was promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising, where she continued to develop and implement innovative programs that continue to generate strong results, including GPM’s marketing strategy and processes.

“Ruth Ann is a pioneer in this industry, and a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of GPM that attracts top-level talent like her,” said Mike Bloom, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of GPM. “Through her leadership, she and her team have worked tirelessly to elevate our family of community brands, growing our fas REWARDS program and spearheading innovative promotions and new offerings, which has significantly enhanced the customer experience and the benefits we offer our loyal members.”

To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

