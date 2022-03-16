Plan Before You Party This St. Patrick’s Day – Arrange a Sober Ride Home

English French

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With pandemic restrictions lifting, more Canadians are likely to be out celebrating this upcoming St Patrick’s Day. MADD Canada is urging everyone to help prevent impaired driving and keep roads safe by planning ahead for a sober ride home.



“If you’re gathering with family and friends to raise some green pints in honour of St. Patrick’s Day, please leave the driving to someone sober,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Count on good planning, not good luck, to get home safely.”

MADD Canada’s latest statistics show that nearly 87,000 federal charges and provincial short-term suspensions are laid for impaired driving annually. That averages out to about 10 charges and short-term suspensions handed out to drivers every hour.

Worst of all, impaired driving kills hundreds of people, and injures thousands more every year. These tragedies are 100% preventable.



Help prevent impaired driving this St. Patrick’s Day, and every day, by:

Never driving impaired; call an Uber or a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or call a sober friend or family member;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.



Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.