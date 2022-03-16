PaymentWorks Adds Withum To Partner Ecosystem

WALTHAM, Mass., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks , the digital onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, adds Withum to its partner ecosystem as a referral relationship alongside several other system integrators, technical partners, resellers, and strategic partners.



Withum, a top-25 advisory and accounting firm, broadens the reach of PaymentWorks' service offerings by introducing a new client base to PaymentWorks' platform. Like PaymentWorks, Withum shares a reverence for business security, modernization, innovation and agility. With world-class cybersecurity, digital solutions, management consulting and business software practices, Withum's expansive advisory suite of services are led by industry experts renowned in their fields. Rethinking how work gets done in a connected, tech-driven world is key to helping Withum clients achieve top- and bottom-line growth.

"At PaymentWorks, we're extremely selective with our strategic partner program," said Hayley Hynes, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PaymentWorks. "We knew from the start that Withum would be a great addition to help build our Partner Ecosystem—innovative and trusted in the advisory and accounting industry. Seeing this mutually beneficial relationship come to fruition is an exciting step forward for both teams as PaymentWorks' mission to make payment fraud and vendor security gaps a thing of the past aligns with Withum's interest in protecting its clients."

Through the program, PaymentWorks provides its clients with a digital onboarding and payment security platform designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance and eliminate paper. PaymentWorks delivers industry-leading, proven solution for vendor management, with a mission to eradicate financial losses due to vendor impersonation payments fraud.

"We are always eager to engage with companies that align with our service offerings," said Joe Riccie , Market Leader of Management Consulting Services at Withum. "We're proud to collaborate with PaymentWorks through their Partner Ecosystem along with many other great companies."

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks provides digital onboarding for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry's only payments security platform and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers across healthcare, higher education, state and local government and enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the payments process while minimizing costs, ensuring compliance, and reducing the overall risk of fraud. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog , or listen to our new podcast series, " Risky Business ".

About Withum

Withum is a forward-thinking, technology-driven advisory and accounting firm committed to helping clients be more profitable, efficient and productive in today's complex business environment. Founded in 1974 with headquarters in Princeton, NJ, the firm has additional offices in major cities and financial centers across the country. Withum is an independent member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network, with an international reach to over 150 countries worldwide. Serving businesses and individuals on a local-to-global scale, we provide the expert advice and innovative solutions you need to Be in a Position of StrengthSM in today's fast-paced, tech-driven world. Get to know us at www.withum.com .