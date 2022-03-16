The Worldwide Carob Chocolate Industry is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carob Chocolate Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carob Chocolate Market size is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Carob chocolates are made up of dried carob pods. The preparation process of carob chocolates involves various steps. Firstly, the carob pods are cleaned and dried then the dried pods are grinded and carob powder is refined from the grinded powder. After this, the extracted powder is used in making of carob chocolates, bars and chips.



Many companies are launching a wide range of vegan products in order to acquire the maximum revenue share in the market, owing to the fact that the number of vegan people is continuously rising. For instance, according to the Vegan Society, the U.K. launched more vegan products as compared to any other country. This increasing consumption of vegan food products is also resulting in the growth of the carob chocolate market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost all industries. COVID-19 has created a situation of a medical emergency which resulted in the rise in the demand for medical and hygiene products. Due to this pandemic, most people are concerned of consuming reliable and healthy food products which is the reason for increased demand for traditional and healthy food products. Consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, pulses, eggs and other such items have gained high traction among the consumers.



The demand for packed food products such as pastries, sweets, chocolates, and milkshakes are decreased. This pandemic has negatively impacted the demand of carob chocolates in the market. Additionally, supply has been badly affected because of the imposition of various restrictions on import and export in many countries. The production cycle has also accounted for loss due to lesser availability of raw material and workforce due to lockdown and other imposed restrictions.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising Health Concerns among consumers

Carob chocolates are a much better alternative to regular chocolates made up of cocoa powder because of the nutritional value it serves. Various health benefits such as low sodium, low fat, high fiber, gluten-free, and high amount of calcium present are encouraging the consumers to adopt eating carob chocolates. Additionally, carob chocolate contains magnesium in it which benefits the body in numerous ways. The magnesium helps in creating new proteins from amino acids, converts the food into energy, and helps in regulating neurotransmitters that send the message throughout the human brain & nervous system.



Increased cases of obesity

According to the world health organization, the incidences of obesity are continuously increasing. In 2016, over 1.9 billion people of 18 and above age were found overweight which includes 650 million obesity cases. Also, the increased number of obesity cases may result in a rise in the spread of other diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and many other such diseases.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Less availability of raw materials

Since carob trees are not commonly found or cultivated across the world, it is difficult for the manufacturers to find raw carob for the production of carob chocolate. Several companies are collaborating with the carob farmers in order to streamline their transportation and availability of raw materials. However, the low availability of raw material is expected to negatively impact the production of the carob chocolate across the world.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Carob Chocolate Market



Chapter 4. Global Carob Chocolate Market by Product

4.1 Global Carob Chocolate Bars Market by Region

4.2 Global Carob Chocolate Chips Market by Region

4.3 Global Carob Chocolate Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Carob Chocolate Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Carob Chocolate Market by Region

5.2 Global Convenience Stores & Drug Stores Carob Chocolate Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthy & Specialty Stores Carob Chocolate Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Carob Chocolate Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Carob Chocolate Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Missy J's

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Caroboo

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Supertreats

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Iswari Portugal - Alma & Valor, LDA

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Uncommon Carob

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6 The Carob Kitchen

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Carob World

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 D&D Chocolates Ltd.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Carobou LLC

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dty9hd