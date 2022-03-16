Election of the new Member of the Audit Committee

English Estonian

At the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS, held on 16 March 2022, Veiko Haavapuu was appointed as the new Member of the Audit Committe of the company, with position starting from 16 March 2022.

Veiko Haavapuu is an experienced financial expert and a Member of the Board and Financial Director of Coop Eesti Keskühistu. Haavapuu has previously worked as the CFO of several large companies and organizations, such as Statoil, Tallink and Rail Baltica. He holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Managment from Tallinn University of Technology and has studied International Business Administration in the Estonian Business School.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 119,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.