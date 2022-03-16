Catapult Learning Introduces Summer Journey 2022 Programming For K-12 Students to Combat Lost Learning Time at No Cost to Families

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced Summer Journey 2022, a robust, flexible suite of programs developed to engage students while reducing summer learning loss. Summer Journey stirs academic and social-emotional education by incorporating enrichment instruction and family support elements that allow students to learn throughout the summer, whether in-person, virtually or both.

Launched in 2001, Summer Journey is free for public and nonpublic school students nationwide. It is designed to enrich children’s learning with hands-on, project-based activities and a curriculum that builds self-confidence. Summer Journey offerings can be tailored to the unique needs of participating districts, providing a smooth back-to-school transition for students. The turnkey and easy-to-implement programs include teacher training (school’s own staff or Catapult’s locally hired teachers), teacher lesson manuals, curriculum, student resource books and enrollment assistance.



“Created to reinforce essential skills and further develop strengths, Summer Journey not only mitigates summer learning loss but also closes achievement gaps for at-risk students,” said Devon Wible, Catapult Learning vice president of academics. “We’re proud to offer this program, which addresses the academic and social-emotional needs of students while simultaneously creating summer fun through enrichment and outdoor activities.”

The customizable and academically rigorous program, which is free for families and has both half-day and full-day options, aims to expand and sharpen the critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and empathy skills necessary for students’ lifetime success. Summer Journey programming areas of focus include: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics), robotics, and scripted lessons that engage students in hands-on cooperative activities.

Summer Journey’s tuition-free availability eases parents’ financial and scheduling concerns, while also providing reassurance that their children are participating in a safe program that blends the academic learning of school and the fun of camp. Other benefits of the program include student transportation to and from school, field trips, lunch and snacks.

More than 40,000 students from 86 school districts in 18 states used Summer Journey in 2021. From the spring of 2021 to the fall of 2021, students in Catapult Learning Summer Programs outgained comparison students in math in late elementary and middle school grades, and in reading in late elementary grades.

To further support and maintain students’ educational growth during summer, Catapult Learning once again will offer its popular interactive Learning Bags and Lending Library, cost-effective ways to provide students, teachers and staff access to books, games and activities they can use within the classroom or at home.

Designed to strengthen students’ academic skills, the lightweight learning bags help develop the practices of lifelong readers and include age-appropriate materials focused on literacy, math, STEM and other enrichments. Available in over 30+ themes across content areas and grades K-12, every student reading or activity bag can be tailored to individual students’ interests. To provide extra help for families, caregiver/parent support reading bags offer a wide array of approaches to promote optimal child development, effective strategies and self-care tools as they face daily challenges and unique demands.

To learn more about implementing Summer Journey at your school or district, visit https://catapultlearning.com/programs/instruction/summer-school/. To receive a Learning Bags 2022 catalog email: learning@catapultlearning.com.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.