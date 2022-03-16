Nature’s Fynd To Debut Its Vegan Foods Made with Fy Protein at Whole Foods Market

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company making meat and dairy alternatives with Fy™, their nutritional fungi protein, announced today that their Meatless Original Breakfast Patties will be available at select Whole Foods Market stores beginning in April. The company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy Protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park.



“The innate versatility and natural texture of Fy Protein enables us to create delicious vegan foods that appeal to our customers. We are delighted to launch our innovative Fy-based Meatless Original Breakfast Patties at Whole Foods Market stores—this furthers our mission of nourishing people and nurturing the planet,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and Co-founder of Nature’s Fynd.

Consumers are looking for new alternative protein solutions that are whole food based, with over half1 saying they would eat more alternative options if they had the same nutritional content as meat. With 11g of protein and 4g of fiber per serving, Nature’s Fynd Meatless Breakfast Patties are a good alternative for both protein and fiber. Nature’s Fynd Meatless Breakfast Patties also have 75% less fat than pork sausage per serving.2 In addition to the nutritional benefits, the company’s breakthrough fermentation method to grow Fy is gentler on the planet, using a fraction of the water, land, and energy required for traditional agriculture.

“At Whole Foods Market, we are always looking for innovative and trending products to add to our shelves. With Nature’s Fynd, we have found a delicious breakfast option to add to our growing meat alternatives category that we believe our customers will love,” says Parker Brody, Senior Global Category Merchant of Center Store at Whole Foods Market. “We are excited to bring Nature’s Fynd Meatless Breakfast Patties to our stores and look forward to introducing them to our customers.”

Beginning in April, Nature’s Fynd Meatless Breakfast Patties will be available in Whole Foods Market stores across California, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Their foods are located in the refrigerated sections of stores.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature's Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world's growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company's breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. The company has raised over $500 million in equity and debt financing to date. In late 2021, Nature’s Fynd launched their Meatless Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Cream Cheese at Berkeley Bowl in Berkeley, CA, Fairway Market in New York City, NY, and Mariano’s across Chicagoland, IL. For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. The terms “Nature’s Fynd,” “The Fynder Group,” “Fy,” and “Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

1 Mintel 2021 US Plant-Based Proteins Market Report

2 Per 70g serving of cooked pork sausage—26g total fat, our patties have 6g total fat.