Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.11% by 2026, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis, the Ophthalmic Lasers market will grow due to the rising number of ophthalmic disorders and diseases, rise in the elderly population, wide acceptance of these devices, and advancements in new technologies along with other key factors, which are expected to increase the overall demand for Ophthalmic Lasers.

According to the latest market research report published by DelveInsight “Ophthalmic Lasers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast – 2026,” the global Ophthalmic Lasers market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increase in ophthalmic procedures like cataract surgeries, glaucoma surgeries, refractive surgeries. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding for Ophthalmic Lasers which will further benefit the key market competitors or stakeholders operating in the Ophthalmic Lasers market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Ophthalmic Lasers market during the forecast period.

The leading Ophthalmic Lasers companies including Alcon Laboratories, Inc., A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, LENSAR Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, INTERmedic Arfran, MEDA Co., Ltd., LIGHTMED, iVIS Technologies, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, OD-OS (SensoMotoric Instruments GmbH), SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (LUMIBIRD), Topcon Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., Lumenis Ltd.

among others are currently working in the Ophthalmic Lasers market. In September 2021 , ZEISS introduced the ZEISS VISUMAX 800 , the next-generation Ophthalmic femtosecond lasers that create a comfortable patient and surgeon experience by reducing laser time and potential transcription errors with easy treatment planning and data analysis via FORUM® to the ZEISS Refractive Workplace through a digitally connected corneal refractive workflow.

, introduced the , the next-generation Ophthalmic femtosecond lasers that create a comfortable patient and surgeon experience by reducing laser time and potential transcription errors with easy treatment planning and data analysis via FORUM® to the ZEISS Refractive Workplace through a digitally connected corneal refractive workflow. In July 2020 , SCHWIND eye-tech solutions received CE approval for the SCHWIND ATOS Ophthalmic femtosecond laser .

, eye-tech solutions received CE approval for the . Thus, owing to the market development related to products launch, there will be significant growth in the Ophthalmic Lasers market during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Lasers

Ophthalmic Laser Devices are lasers that are ultrashort and ultrafast and generate short pulses. These are popular among ophthalmologists as they have simplified the process of conducting eye surgeries. Ophthalmic Lasers equipment are used to coagulate abnormal vascular tissue in the retina, proliferation of such tissue may lead to blindness.

Ophthalmic lasers allow for the precise treatment of a wide range of eye problems while posing little risk of infection. Many laser procedures are relatively painless and can be done as an outpatient procedure. Ophthalmic Lasers are very useful ophthalmic lasers equipment due to their combination of safety, accuracy, and low cost. There are various types of Ophthalmic Lasers that emit different wavelengths of light and are used to treat various eye problems. Lasers are commonly named after the active material that is used.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Insights

Geographically, the global Ophthalmic Lasers market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Ophthalmic Lasers market will increase during the forecast period. This domination is due to the rising number of cataract surgeries, and other ophthalmic surgeries in the region.

Further, in North America and at the global level the United States represents the largest Ophthalmic Lasers market worldwide supported by strong adoption of technologically advanced products. One such technological advancement was in June 2021, Ziemer announced the launch of its newest femtosecond laser, the FEMTO Z8 NEO. The FEMTO Z8 NEO provides advanced hardware as well as new and improved software applications. Therefore, this will lead to a greater demand for Ophthalmic Lasers in the market, further elevating the Ophthalmic Lasers market growth.

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Dynamics

Ophthalmic Laser Devices Market has significantly increased due to rising ophthalmic procedures like cataract surgeries, glaucoma surgeries, refractive surgeries. In addition, the product launches of innovative devices in the market are also driving the market growth. Therefore, as the aging population increases, there will be more chances of the older population getting cataracts in their eyes, which will eventually boost the growth of the Global Ophthalmic Laser Devices market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact across the globe. The outbreak of the pandemic led to the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. There was a constant need for ophthalmic treatments and related procedures. Therefore, the demand for Ophthalmic Laser was accelerated. This has led to accelerating the growth of the Global Ophthalmic Laser market.

Scope of the Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd: YAG Lasers, and Others

- Diode Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Excimer Lasers, Nd: YAG Lasers, and Others Market Segmentation By Application - Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, and Others

Refractive Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Eye Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Ophthalmic Lasers market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period (2021-26)

