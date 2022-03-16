Bay Area Panthers Announce Presenting Sponsorship Agreement with Meriwest Credit Union

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Area Panthers and Meriwest Credit Union announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement, orchestrated by PIVOT Agency, establishing Meriwest as the presenting partner of the Panthers ’ beginning with the 2022 inaugural season opening at SAP Center this March.



“We are thrilled to announce this landmark partnership with a local South Bay business as we embark on an historic journey to relaunch arena football in San Jose,” said Panthers President Scott McKibben. “Meriwest Credit Union’s unwavering commitment to exceptional experiences for its members, and as a philanthropic leader in the San Jose community, make them an ideal season presenting partner. We’re looking forward to a memorable inaugural season together as the Panthers rekindle a sport with a strong tradition in this community.”

Based in San Jose, Meriwest Credit Union welcomes a Panthers organization co-owned by former NFL superstar Marshawn Lynch and Knight Ventures co-founder Roy Choi. The partnership agreement was brokered by Bay Area-based PIVOT Agency ( @PIVOTAgency ), a full-service marketing and sponsorship agency hired to drive more integrated partnerships between SSE and like-minded organizations with a focus on building purpose-driven partnerships based on shared values, vision, and collaboration.

Meriwest Credit Union President & CEO, Julie A. Kirsch, remarked, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Bay Area Panthers and be part of bringing indoor football back to San Jose. The Panthers will provide a fun and entertaining experience to family, friends, and neighbors. We are deeply proud to be part of an outstanding organization supporting and investing in our community.”

The Panthers are part of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and will be playing their debut season after forming in 2020 before the pandemic delayed their operations. The 2022 season kicks off on Monday, March 21 as the Panthers host the San Diego Strike Force ( Tickets ) at the SAP Center. For more information, visit www.bayareapanthers.com .

ABOUT Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 businesses and families throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest is one of the top-200 largest credit unions in the United States with assets in excess of $2 billion, and offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. In 2020 & 2021, the credit union was voted a ‘Best Place’s to Work’ by the Silicon Valley Business Journal and was included in The Mercury News’ 20th Annual ‘Best in Silicon Valley Reader’s Choice Awards’ in 2021. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com .