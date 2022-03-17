Certell’s Poptential™ Economics Wins NAEE Award of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc., a nonprofit online curriculum developer, announced its Poptential™ Economics curriculum was recognized by the National Association of Economic Educators (NAEE) with a Bronze Award of Excellence for its Economart game.



Poptential is a family of free social studies course packages that pair pop culture media with engaging digital storytelling for effective, dynamic learning by today’s digital native students. Courses are available for U.S. History, World History, Government/Civics and Economics.

Economart engages students by using gamification to teach important economic concepts. In the game, students are store owners who must make decisions regarding supply and demand, price setting, and marketing incentives in order to be profitable.

“Gamification is an effective tool for teaching digital native students using real-world scenarios that develop important skills and foster critical thinking, all while having fun,” said Julie Smitherman, director of content management at Certell. “Economart helps students understand both supply and demand sides of economics, and gives them the opportunity to use simple and complex problem solving strategies to optimize profits.”

Poptential social studies courses also have been recognized with awards from Tech&Learning and Tech Edvocate.

Poptential courses include everything instructors need to teach a subject, digitally accessible in one place, including lessons, ebooks, bell ringers, quizzes and tests, as well as pop culture media to make lessons interesting and relatable to students. Courses are standards based and developed by social studies teachers.

Content is available via Certell’s PostPossible™ platform, which allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments.

Poptential courses are available free at www.certell.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. Certell reaches thousands of students throughout the United States through its Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, its college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees and inmates. Certell has been named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist, and received the 2021 Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

For more information:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com