United States Continuing Medical Education Market Report 2022-2027 - Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME & Preference Towards Short Time CME Courses

The U.S. continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.



Healthcare is one of the industries where online and blended learning is replacing traditional classroom training at an incredible pace. Online learning is personal and is accessed using smartphones, tablets, and laptops at your choice of time and place. Online courseware is designed and built to be engaging and interactive, using quality images, video, audio, and animation to help users comprehend and retain knowledge.



Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME

Changes in medical practice that limit class hours and patient availability, increased diagnostic, management possibilities, and technological advances have contributed to the increasing use of simulation techniques in medical education.

Simulation technology as an educational tool is revolutionizing medical education, including the acquisition and maintenance of skills and knowledge, integrating technology into a comprehensive clinical curriculum that includes certification and recertification, and adopting proficiency and awareness, practical and competent improvement, and measurement of results. Thus, it will drive demand in the Continuing Medical Education Market in the US in the forecast period



Preference Towards Short Time CME Courses

Time is a challenging factor for physicians across the globe. Allocation of more time on other CME programs will further pressure their schedule. Physicians around the world prefer shorter educational activities required to manage their patients. Most young physicians prefer concise (i.e., < 15 minutes) online, text-based activities and interactive clinical decision-making resources.

Physicians are the most critical assets for any healthcare system. Thus, there is a need for a structured process for continuous training, exposure, learning, and improvement to continue applying their skills and knowledge correctly. Vendors can use this as an opportunity to thrive in the healthcare education market

U.S. CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The E-learning delivery method will witness an absolute growth of more than 70% in the forecast period. Increased internet coverage and the evolution of gadgets have helped the education system adapt to new media to attract students.

Some of the main benefits of the internet-based CME include improved access, convenience, and flexibility, reduced travel expenses, and time. But classroom learning still has the highest share in S. Continuing Medical Education (CME) Market. It is preferred as face-to-face interaction with the students, and the professors are more appealing.

Many group activities help discuss and solve cases, thus providing better brainstorming and knowledge transfer sessions

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The vendors in the CME market are start-up educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. In addition to this, the military institutions also provide CME programs to physicians

Mednax Creqs has launched a new cloud-based continuing education platform. This unique and improved online portal is designed to help physicians, advanced practice providers, and other medical professionals across the US to earn AMA PRA Category 1 credits and nursing contact hours

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

COVID-19 has positively impacted the CME programs; there is increased demand for the CME programs for the latest technology and infectious diseases provided online

Increased competitiveness and an increased number of healthcare professionals in various counties force physicians to pursue CME programs to stay competitive. This factor is driving demand in CME Market in the US

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

Introduction of Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME

Increased Demand for Mobile Platform Education

Increased Adoption of CME Among Non-physicians Healthcare Professionals

Increasing Preference for Short Time CME Courses

Growth in Student Enrolment for Medical Schools

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Introduction of Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME

8.2 Increased Demand for Mobile Platform Education

8.3 Increased Adoption of CME Among Non-Physicians Healthcare Professionals

8.4 High Preference for Short-Term CME Courses



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Adoption of Digital Learning

9.2 Growth in Student Enrolment for Medical Schools

9.3 Shortage of Skilled Physicians

9.4 Consistent Expansion of Healthcare Industry & Occurrence Of New Diseases



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Pharma Influence Leading to Biased CME Content

10.2 Increasing Patient Pressure on Physicians

10.3 Heterogeneity of CME Training Programs



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 US: Continuing Medical Education (CME)

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Delivery Mode

11.2.2 Specialty

11.2.3 Providers

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Delivery Mode

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Classroom-Based Training

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 E-Learning

12.5 Regularly Scheduled Series (RSS)

12.6 Journals



13 Specialty

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Oncology

13.4 Cardiology

13.5 Infectious Disease

13.6 Orthopedic

13.7 Dental

13.8 Primary Care

13.9 Gastroenterology

13.10 General Surgery

13.11 Pediatric

13.12 Allergy & Immunology

13.13 Endocrinology & Metabolism



14 Providers

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 NPO And Physician Membership Organizations

14.4 Publishing/Educational Company

14.5 School of Medicine

14.6 Hospital/ Healthcare Delivery Systems



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competition Overview

