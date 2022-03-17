HOOKIPA Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 24, 2022

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: March 24, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM ET USA Dial In: +1 877 870 9135 UK Dial In: 0800 279 6619 Austria Dial In: +43 (0)1 928 4090 Conference ID: 1868118 Webcast: Link

The webcast and the presentation will also be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, that are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes wholly-owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapeutics targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

