OTC Markets Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Blue Sky Data Corp

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Blue Sky Data Corp, a leading provider of equity and debt compliance data regarding state “Blue Sky” securities rules and regulations. This transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close on or about May 2, 2022.



This acquisition allows OTC Markets Group to enhance its existing Blue Sky data offering, improve its value proposition to clients and expand its subscriber base. The resulting product suite will provide a comprehensive view of Blue Sky secondary trading compliance data, delivered to subscribers in an efficient format for broker-dealers, financial advisors, public companies, and regulators.

“The acquisition of Blue Sky Data Corp’s assets marks an important milestone for our company as we expand the breadth and depth of Blue Sky digital compliance solutions we provide to our subscribers,” said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. “We are adding a unique data set of state law compliance to the information on federal disclosure standards that we currently provide. This will allow broker-dealers to streamline secondary trading and assist issuers of securities in demonstrating their qualifications under complex Blue Sky requirements.”

“Blue Sky Data Corp has enjoyed an extremely successful thirty-year history of providing clients with outstanding Blue Sky rule and regulation compliance for debt and equity securities,” said Linda Graves, Founder of Blue Sky Data Corp. “We have prided ourselves on our thorough approach, exacting expert analysis and ease of use for our clients. We believe OTC Markets Group has the culture and capabilities to maintain the excellent service level of Blue Sky Data Corp, and to build upon our thirty years in the industry to provide clients all the tools they need to manage Blue Sky compliance efficiently and effectively.”

Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group, continued, “This acquisition will allow us to deliver a premium data product to support broker-dealers and investment advisors in automating state securities law compliance in the OTC equities and fixed income markets. It furthers our commitment to transparency and efficiency for OTC market participants, issuers and investors.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to OTC Markets Group.

To learn more about OTC Markets Blue Sky Data product, please visit www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/blue-sky-data

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

