VitalHub Announces SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance Underlining Ongoing Commitment to Security

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) examination, with the SOC 2® Type 2 examination resulting in VitalHub achieving compliance. This is a significant achievement validating VitalHub’s capabilities as a trusted and secure software provider for Health and Human Services customers globally.



SOC 2® is a globally recognized compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The technical auditing process conducted by external auditors evaluated internal controls to ensure that VitalHub’s customer data was managed based on five Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

To achieve compliance, VitalHub has demonstrated that it has established policies and procedures that have been verified by the SOC 2® audit that point to the existence of internal controls and business processes designed and implemented to meet the requirements of the security principals, in accordance with the Trust Services Criteria for security.

Completing the SOC 2® examination reinforces VitalHub’s ongoing commitment to the security, privacy, availability, and processing integrity of our technology. This independent validation of security and controls is critical for customers in the Health and Human Services sector that work with sensitive data and need to ensure that the data is effectively and safely managed.

“Safeguarding our client’s information is of paramount importance to our business and the trust relationship that we maintain with our partners and clients,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The nature of the information stored across our SaaS-based solutions does not afford any room to compromise and requires the highest data security and privacy standard. As such, we invested in an independent audit to ensure that we would achieve the highest level of compliance and could provide our partners, which include large government agencies, with the assurances that they expect regarding the safeguarding of their client and patient information.”

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

