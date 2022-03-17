Lithium Americas Reports 2021 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



HIGHLIGHTS

Argentina

Caucharí-Olaroz

Construction continues to advance with a revised timeline; currently the project is approximately 85% complete and commissioning is targeted to commence in H2 2022. 1,500 workers are on site with 100% of the workforce having received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around the end of 2021, construction activities were impacted by COVID-19 Omicron disruptions impacting supply chains and availability of the main contractor. Activities have returned to normal and the Company continues to monitor the situation closely. Additional resources have been added to accelerate and de-risk commissioning and ramp-up timeline.

Total capital cost estimates have been revised to $741 million (on a 100% basis), up 16% from $641 million, to reflect additional resources and manpower, engineering modifications and inflationary cost pressures. As of December 31, 2021, 76%, or $565 million, of the $741 million budget has been spent.

Progress on the second stage expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) continues to advance with additions to the technical leadership team and drilling program underway.



Pastos Grandes

In January 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Millennial Lithium Corp. and the 100% owned Pastos Grandes for total consideration of approximately $390 million.

In February 2022, the Company hired Carlos Galli as Senior Director, Project Development, Latin America, to oversee the development planning for Pastos Grandes and integration and expansion of a team of over 50 workers based in Salta, Argentina.

Arena Minerals

In November 2021, the Company increased its strategic investment in Arena Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: AN) to approximately 17.4% for $10 million.



United States

Thacker Pass

In October 2021, Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) Resource estimates were updated to 13.7 million tonnes (“Mt”) LCE at 2,231 parts per million lithium (“ppm Li”). See the Company’s news release dated October 7, 2021 for full details.

The Company continues to advance the Feasibility Study with an increased targeted capacity of 40,000 tpa lithium carbonate and incorporating a second phase expansion to reach a targeted total capacity of 80,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Results of the Feasibility Study are expected in H2 2022.

The Company is continuing to optimize engineering to complete capital and operating estimates. Capital costs are expected to substantially increase due to the incorporation of increased scale, additional processing and related infrastructure changes, and the results of engineering and testing, as well as to account for external factors such as inflationary pressures and supply chain considerations

The Lithium Technical Development Center is expected to be operational in Q2 2022 to support ongoing optimization work and to provide product samples for potential customers and partners.

In February 2022, the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (“NDEP”) issued the final key state-level environmental permits: Water Pollution Control Permit, Class II Air Quality Operating Permit and Exploration and Mine Reclamation Permits.

An appeal on the Record of Decision continues to advance through Federal court process with a ruling expected in Q3 2022.

In February 2022, the Company announced that it submitted a draft application to the US Department of Energy for funding to be used at Thacker Pass through the Advanced Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program.

Discussions continue with potential strategic partners and customers.

Corporate

As at December 31, 2021, the Company had $511 million in cash and cash equivalents with an additional $75 million in available credit.

In December 2021, the Company completed a convertible senior note offering of $259 million at 1.75% due in 2027. Net proceeds were primarily used to repay the $205 million senior secured credit facility and remove security over Thacker Pass, and to repay in early 2022 $25 million outstanding on its subordinate loan facility.

In January 2022, the Company began to work with IRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance) to pilot their new draft IRMA-Ready Standard for Responsible Mineral Exploration and Development.

In February 2022, Richard Gerspacher joined as Senior Vice President Capital Projects to oversee execution of the Company’s development projects. Most recently, Mr. Gerspacher served as Vice President and Projects Director for Fluor Corporation leading the development of an advanced stage lithium chemical project in Australia.

In February 2022, the Company commenced the process to explore a separation of its US and Argentina operations, through the creation of a standalone public company focused on the development of Thacker Pass.



TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Selected consolidated financial information is presented as follows:

(in US$ million except per share information) Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Expenses (46.1) (30.6) Net loss (38.5) (36.2) (Loss)/income per share – basic (0.32) (0.39)





(in US$ million) As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020 $ $ Cash and cash equivalents 510.6 148.1 Total assets 817.3 326.7 Total long-term liabilities (272.8) (127.3)

During the year ended December 31, 2021, total assets and cash increased primarily due to the $377.4 million net proceeds raised from the underwritten public offering of common shares, partially offset by expenditures in the period. Total long-term liabilities increased primarily due to drawdowns on the Company’s $205 million senior credit facility and the $250 million in net proceeds raised from the convertible senior notes, which was used to fully repay the $205 million senior credit facility at the end of 2021.

The higher net loss in 2021 compared to 2020 is primarily attributable to higher Thacker Pass expenditures.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Lithium Americas’ consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are available on the Company’s website and SEDAR. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

